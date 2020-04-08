ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

