Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

FOXF stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.