Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 709,250 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Colony Capital worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,383,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 500,935 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 239,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNY opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $692.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. Colony Capital’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

