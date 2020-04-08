Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

