Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,864 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.86% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 572,696 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 308,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

