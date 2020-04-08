Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 617,251 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

NYSE CX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.59. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

