Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 136,269 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

