Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $123.73

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $90.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

