Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to Outperform

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $62.55 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik acquired 1,350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

