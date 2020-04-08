Brokerages Set Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) PT at GBX 1,231.20

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,231.20 ($16.20).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,333.50 ($17.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.36. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

