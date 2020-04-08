Brokerages Set HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.06 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

