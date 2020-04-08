Brokerages Set HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.06 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.06.
About HUTCHISON CHINA/S
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.