J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $114.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,926 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

