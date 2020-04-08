Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.40. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, Director William G. Beattie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

