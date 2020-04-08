Robert W. Baird Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Neutral

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66.
In related news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
