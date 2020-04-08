Robert W. Baird Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Neutral

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

