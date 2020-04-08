Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $15.99 on Monday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

