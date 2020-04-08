Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $6.35 on Monday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 312,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

