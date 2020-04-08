Credit Suisse Group Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $152.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

TDOC stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

