Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.73.

STZ stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

