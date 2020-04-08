Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Price Target at $47.20

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

