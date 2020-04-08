Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $55.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

