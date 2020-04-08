Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTI. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.