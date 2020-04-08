Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,743 shares of company stock worth $58,089. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164,213 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

