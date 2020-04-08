Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Receives $22.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $4,963,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

