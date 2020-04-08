Brokerages Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target at $30.17

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRI opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

