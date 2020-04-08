Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of ENTG opened at $47.59 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 795,790 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Entegris by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Entegris by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Entegris by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

