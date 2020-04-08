Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39 and a beta of 1.84. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glaukos by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

