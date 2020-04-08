Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $53.45

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of ENR opened at $31.70 on Friday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

