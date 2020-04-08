e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives $18.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools.

