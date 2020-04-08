Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLJ. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.50 ($91.28).

Grenke stock opened at €58.05 ($67.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.49 and its 200-day moving average is €83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Grenke has a 1 year low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 1 year high of €104.40 ($121.40). The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

