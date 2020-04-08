Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives $14.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ET stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.86%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

