Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

