Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
