UBS Group Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $238.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

MCO opened at $228.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day moving average is $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,104 shares of company stock worth $14,037,027. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

