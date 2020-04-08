PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $107.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of PVH opened at $46.73 on Monday. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PVH by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

