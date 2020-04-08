Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Lowered to $10.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

