Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,594 shares of company stock worth $7,010,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.