Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.