Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $16.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

