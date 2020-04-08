Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $16.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Article: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.