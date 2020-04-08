UBS Group Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $56.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NYSE:STT opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

