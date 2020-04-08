Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Retail Properties of America worth $46,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,104,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

