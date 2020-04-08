Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.06 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $47,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $6,842,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,002 shares of company stock worth $3,040,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

