Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,751 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Strategic Education worth $47,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Strategic Education by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

