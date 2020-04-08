Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Atlassian worth $47,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85, a PEG ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

