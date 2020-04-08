Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.69 Million Stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Nevro worth $47,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. AXA acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nevro by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

