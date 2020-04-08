Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,248 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $47,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

