Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.80 Million Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of FirstCash worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after buying an additional 156,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,497 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.