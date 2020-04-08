FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of FibroGen worth $47,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $217,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

FGEN stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

