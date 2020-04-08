Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in EnerSys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in EnerSys by 168.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from to in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

ENS stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

