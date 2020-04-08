Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.10 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $48,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SITE opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

