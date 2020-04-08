Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Clean Harbors worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,031 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

