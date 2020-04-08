First American Bank Has $212,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First American Bank lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,429.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

CL stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.